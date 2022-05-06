









Even in jewelry, simplicity is everything. A circle, a smooth surface, a perfect geometric shape: after all, you don’t need much more to get a jewel that is able to face any situation and that resists fashions and the passing of the years. It is no coincidence that the circle has been the most used shape in jewelry for millennia. And it is also the shape adopted by Giovanni Raspini for the Silk collection.



The Silk collection is characterized, in fact, by its clean and essential lines. The Maison’s jewels are made as always in silver, which in this case is polished and makes the surface even smoother. The principle of less is more is applied here all the way. The jewels, which are basically of two types, are offered in different sizes: two necklaces, three bracelets and three hoop earrings. They are all the same, what varies is the size, which can better adapt to the shape and volume of the wearer’s body.