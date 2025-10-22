Giovanni Raspini, collezione Nomad indossata
Giovanni Raspini, collezione Nomad

Giovanni Raspini launches the Nomad collection

The Nomad collection in gilded bronze and stones by Giovanni Raspini.

Giovanni Raspini’s jewelry is made of gold-plated bronze. The choice for the Nomad collection is original, given that the Florentine brand is almost synonymous with silver. However, the white metal has reached stratospheric prices, with prices rising daily. Gilded bronze, in short, presents itself as an attractive alternative. The manufacturing process, however, remains unchanged: it is still lost-wax casting. To further enhance the collection, Giovanni Raspini has added stones such as rock crystal, rose quartz, lapis lazuli, turquoise paste, and freshwater pearls.

Bracciali, collana e orecchini della collezione Nomad
Bracelets, necklace, and earrings from the Nomad collection

The Nomad collection also distinguishes itself in its design, with medals reminiscent of ancient coins and artisanal craftsmanship in the surfaces and textures of the jewelry. The hammered metal effect allows for original highlights and reflections, giving each piece a distinctive character. The volumes of the different pieces are remarkable, with a bold design that is very fashionable.
Gioielli in bronzo dorato con quarzo rosa indossati
Gold-plated bronze jewelry with rose quartz

Collane e bracciali in bronzo dorato, pasta di turchese e lapislazzuli indossati
Gold-plated bronze necklaces and bracelets with turquoise paste and lapis lazuli
Bracciali e orecchini in bronzo dorato indossati
Gold-plated bronze bracelets and earrings

Collana by K/ller
