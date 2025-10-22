The Nomad collection in gilded bronze and stones by Giovanni Raspini.

Giovanni Raspini’s jewelry is made of gold-plated bronze. The choice for the Nomad collection is original, given that the Florentine brand is almost synonymous with silver. However, the white metal has reached stratospheric prices, with prices rising daily. Gilded bronze, in short, presents itself as an attractive alternative. The manufacturing process, however, remains unchanged: it is still lost-wax casting. To further enhance the collection, Giovanni Raspini has added stones such as rock crystal, rose quartz, lapis lazuli, turquoise paste, and freshwater pearls.



The Nomad collection also distinguishes itself in its design, with medals reminiscent of ancient coins and artisanal craftsmanship in the surfaces and textures of the jewelry. The hammered metal effect allows for original highlights and reflections, giving each piece a distinctive character. The volumes of the different pieces are remarkable, with a bold design that is very fashionable.

