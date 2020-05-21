Argento, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — May 21, 2020 at 4:00 am

Giovanni Raspini in chains with Caesar




Chains are perhaps one of the oldest models of jewelry. In addition, of course, a way to transform metal into a robust connection system. But the chain links are not all the same. And this consideration applies above all to jewelry, where designers and simple craftsmen have been trying for centuries to reinterpret the concept of chain in an innovative way. The latest in order is the Italian jeweler Giovanni Raspini, focused on silver.

Bracciale e collana indossati

The designer proposes Caesar, a new type of crushed Byzantine link chain, with great visual impact and extraordinary wearability in contact with the neck and wrists. Curiously, the collection was dedicated to the great leader of ancient Rome. But this name is not related to its shape. Caesar is declined in a necklace and two bracelets, with mesh sizes proportional to the type of jewel. Obviously the jewels are in silver.

Bracciale a catena in argento Caesar

Collana a catena in argento Caesar







