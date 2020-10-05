Giorgio Visconti’s rainbow











The new The Sound of Love collection by Giorgio Visconti includes four lines of jewels: Melody, Note, Voice, Sound. The music of the jewels, of course, is not heard with the ears, but it is felt through sight as well as touch. To underline this aspect, the Maison introduces a new chapter in the Sound line, called Rainbow. In short, the sound of an atmospheric phenomenon, until now limited to the rustle of the wind or thunder, now extends to the colors of the rainbow.



The jewels of this line, in fact, are colored with the classic precious stones: red rubies, green emeralds and blue sapphires, to which the white of the contrasting diamonds is added. The Rainbow line includes rings, pendants, earrings and bangles in classic white and yellow gold details, as well as three chains with a cross-shaped pendant.















