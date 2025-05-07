The Like Me Chapter II collection by Giorgio Visconti represents the perfect continuation of the style of the Maison from Valenza: classic jewels, with a bit of verve and a design that innovates the models, without straying too far from consolidated geometries. The collection features a series of jewels with colored gems and pavé diamonds. The gems are the classic ones of the quartet classified as precious stones: diamonds, pink tourmalines, emeralds and tanzanites, with a predilection for the oval cut.

To frame diamonds and precious stones, Giorgio Visconti uses both white and yellow gold. Among the jewels, a series of moi et toi rings stand out, with two contrasting precious stones of different colors: with an effect that also seems to allude to the different personalities that coexist in a couple. Earrings and necklaces with pendants of generous dimensions complete the Like Me Chapter II collection.