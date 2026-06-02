The Valenza-based Maison is celebrating its 80th birthday. And is preparing some new additions.

Turning 80 and feeling young: Maison Giorgio Visconti has reached this milestone with enviable vitality, yet without losing its consolidated style, both classic and innovative. The jewelry company was founded in 1946 in an artisanal workshop in Valenza Po, a district of Alessandria that is the home of Italian fine jewelry. To a certain extent, the standards of founder Giorgio Visconti have remained intact: 18-karat gold, diamonds, elegant design, but for jewelry that can be worn effortlessly. Today, the company is led by CEO Andrea Visconti.



Alongside gold and diamonds, Maison Giorgio Visconti has long offered colored gemstones, a consolidated trend in recent years. This is demonstrated by the Like Me Chapter II collection, which uses pink tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds, and rubies. But the Maison is preparing a new addition: a men’s collection in gold and titanium, with a contemporary aesthetic.



Giorgio Visconti is also a brand consistently present at the main jewelry fairs. Exports are part of the company’s DNA. In addition to Italy, Giorgio Visconti jewelry is present in Northern Europe, the USA, Japan, South Korea, and China, not to mention the Middle East. Ready for the next 80 years.

