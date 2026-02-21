Girocollo in oro rosa, bianco e diamanti
Girocollo in oro rosa, bianco e diamanti

Giorgio Visconti Chokers

A selection of gold, diamond, and onyx choker necklaces from the Valenza-based Maison.

The Like Me Intro collection by Giorgio Visconti also features a selection of sculptural choker necklaces. These pieces stand out for their geometric shapes and intricate details. Crafted in white gold, they offer different stylistic interpretations: some models feature pavé diamonds that create plays of light on soft, enveloping curves, while other versions are bolder and incorporate the elegance of black onyx and kogolong (a volcanic stone with a milky appearance, shiny and hard like ceramic) contrasted with diamonds.

Girocollo in oro rosa, kogolong e diamanti
Rose gold, kogolong, and diamond choker

Each piece features clean, modern lines that are perfectly suited to both casual looks and more formal occasions. Some chokers are distinguished by sculptural elements that create a strong visual impact. Diamonds, chosen for their purity and brilliance, are distributed along the unique shapes of each choker, creating luminous effects that enhance the natural movement of the neck.
Girocollo in oro rosa bianco e diamanti by Giorgio Visconti
Rose gold, white gold, and diamond choker by Giorgio Visconti

Girocollo in oro rosa, bianco e diamanti
Rose gold, white gold, and diamond choker
Girocollo in oro rosa, bianco e diamanti
Rose gold, white gold, and diamond choker
Girocollo in oro bianco, onice e diamanti
White gold, onyx, and diamond choker

