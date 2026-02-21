A selection of gold, diamond, and onyx choker necklaces from the Valenza-based Maison.

The Like Me Intro collection by Giorgio Visconti also features a selection of sculptural choker necklaces. These pieces stand out for their geometric shapes and intricate details. Crafted in white gold, they offer different stylistic interpretations: some models feature pavé diamonds that create plays of light on soft, enveloping curves, while other versions are bolder and incorporate the elegance of black onyx and kogolong (a volcanic stone with a milky appearance, shiny and hard like ceramic) contrasted with diamonds.



Each piece features clean, modern lines that are perfectly suited to both casual looks and more formal occasions. Some chokers are distinguished by sculptural elements that create a strong visual impact. Diamonds, chosen for their purity and brilliance, are distributed along the unique shapes of each choker, creating luminous effects that enhance the natural movement of the neck.

