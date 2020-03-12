Gioia Jewelry, the Orient with a pinch of Italy











How do you say joy in Chinese language? Simple: Gioia, written in Italian. The idea is by Cheryl Woon, graduated from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts with a specialization in Jewelery Design. It is she who since 2010 dedicates her time and career to bespoke jewelry and who founded the Gioia Jewelry maison, based in Singapore.



As often happens with oriental designers, the goal of combining tradition with the avant-garde, exploring the terrain known to challenge the unexplored, produces interesting results. In particular, this occurs when the designer takes care of creating personalized jewelry, tailored to the client. But also when he chooses to sell to an undifferentiated public, even online, for example on sites such as Moda Operandi or Lyst.



Gioia Jewelry’s jewels are large and are noticeable: the designer uses diamonds, or rubies, sapphires, opals, rubellites and, in general, everything that can be colored and impactful. Snakes, flowers, or art deco jewelry make up the catalog of the Singapore Maison, which can be purchased all over the world.















