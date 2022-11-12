









The jewels of Gilberto Cassola, Maison of Valenza that has just landed on the 1stdibs platform ♦ ︎

Is it possible, in 2017, to practice the profession of jewelry craftsman, at a high level, without being squeezed between the big brands that offer mass jewelry and famous Maison that enjoy eternal fame? Gilberto Cassola & C, a small company from Valenza, tries to show that there is also a different way to make jewelry. The Gilberto Cassola & Jewelery Factory was founded in 1965 in Valenza (Alessandria, home of Italian high jewelery) by the homonymous jeweler who is still in business, but flanked by his son, Graziano Cassola, who travels the world to offer jewels in gold with diamonds and precious stones of the highest quality and design.

