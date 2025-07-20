Farewell to Gina (Gigi) Ferranti, who died in New York ♦︎

The brand is called Gigi Ferranti, but its creator’s name was Gina. She died in New York on July 8th at the age of 59 from ovarian cancer. There’s no gender confusion: Gina Ferranti was the designer who founded the Gigi Ferranti brand in Brooklyn, New York. The designer had Italian roots, but was now fully American, even though she never forgot her childhood in her hometown. She began working in the fashion industry, but then graduated with a degree in gemology and worked for David Yurman, selecting stones. This expertise served her well in her jewelry business, which she began in 2015.

Gina called herself a Renaissance woman, because she had many passions and many skills.

For example, she was an expert in architecture, and in her jewelry she incorporated some of the geometric lines typical of building structures, particularly classical ones, with pediments and columns. She loved classical style, whether that of ancient Greece or the architecture of Palladio. It goes without saying that she adores symmetry and attention to proportion. Another recurring aspect was the ability to stack jewelry, such as those with a zigzag profile.