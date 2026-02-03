The historic Swiss watch brand distributed by Diffusione Orologi has entrusted the Milanese media agency.

The Milanese agency Gianuzzi PR & Comunicazione will handle Mondia Swiss’s media activities in Italy. Mondia Swiss is a historic Swiss watch brand founded in 1935 in Le Locle, in the Canton of Neuchâtel, the cradle of Switzerland’s great watchmaking tradition. Founder Barbara Giannuzzi’s team will oversee media relations and communications for the brand’s new direction, following its acquisition by Diffusione Orologi.

Founded almost a century ago by Paul Vermot, the Mondia Swiss brand has established itself over time for its ability to combine precision, Swiss-made quality, and timeless elegance, earning a solid international reputation and strong customer appreciation. From the first mechanical creations of the 1930s to the chronographs and more innovative models of the following decades, the brand has evolved while remaining true to its identity.



In 2026, with the addition of Diffusione Orologi, Mondia Swiss will embark on a new phase in its journey, returning to its Swiss roots with a project that combines tradition and modernity: enhancing historic models, reinterpreting them through modern materials, sapphire crystal, Swiss movements, and a contemporary aesthetic.