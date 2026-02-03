Un orologio Mondia Swiss
Gianuzzi to manage communications for Mondia Swiss

The historic Swiss watch brand distributed by Diffusione Orologi has entrusted the Milanese media agency.

The Milanese agency Gianuzzi PR & Comunicazione will handle Mondia Swiss’s media activities in Italy. Mondia Swiss is a historic Swiss watch brand founded in 1935 in Le Locle, in the Canton of Neuchâtel, the cradle of Switzerland’s great watchmaking tradition. Founder Barbara Giannuzzi’s team will oversee media relations and communications for the brand’s new direction, following its acquisition by Diffusione Orologi.

Founded almost a century ago by Paul Vermot, the Mondia Swiss brand has established itself over time for its ability to combine precision, Swiss-made quality, and timeless elegance, earning a solid international reputation and strong customer appreciation. From the first mechanical creations of the 1930s to the chronographs and more innovative models of the following decades, the brand has evolved while remaining true to its identity.

Storica pubblicità di Mondia Swiss
Historic Mondia Swiss advertisement

In 2026, with the addition of Diffusione Orologi, Mondia Swiss will embark on a new phase in its journey, returning to its Swiss roots with a project that combines tradition and modernity: enhancing historic models, reinterpreting them through modern materials, sapphire crystal, Swiss movements, and a contemporary aesthetic.

We have big plans for Mondia Swiss, a brand with a long history and a strong connection with the public. The brand’s values ​​and the initiatives we are developing deserve a coherent and structured narrative, capable of expressing authenticity and vision. This is why we have chosen Gianuzzi PR & Comunicazione, with the aim of engaging in targeted and effective dialogue with the press and digital stakeholders.
Luca Giglio, Partner of Diffusione Orologi

We specialize in telling the beautiful stories of watchmaking. Mondia Swiss returns to the market with a strong heritage. A heritage that is now enriched by the vision of an Italian company that has been a key player in the sector for decades. Our contribution will allow this legacy to be strategically expressed, transforming it into contemporary and media-relevant storytelling.
Barbara Gianuzzi, founder of Gianuzzi PR & Comunicazione

Barbara Gianuzzi. Copyright: gioiellis.com

