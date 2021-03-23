Giannotti (Tarì) vice president of Confindustria Caserta



The president of the Tarì goldsmith center in Marcianise (Caserta), Vincenzo Giannotti, was elected vice president of Confindustria (association of companies) Caserta. He pointed this out to the assembly of the association of industrialists of the province. Giannotti supports the new president Beniamino Schiavone.



I accepted with great pleasure the invitation to make my contribution to the association’s action, and I feel honored for the great attestation of esteem I have received in recent days from the business world of the province of Caserta. For me, a Neapolitan like many of the entrepreneurs I represent in my role as president of Tarì, Caserta has been a second home for many years now, to which I owe a lot. Not only for having welcomed the Tarì from the very beginning as a great resource for the area, but also for having always offered excellent skills, services and attention to our reality at all levels. The particular role that has been entrusted to me, the delegation of territorial competitiveness, will allow me to reciprocate this willingness and to transfer the experience gained over the years to the service of an economic and entrepreneurial context that presents extraordinary development opportunities. I am sure that the excellent team formed by President Schiavone will be able to give, with his leadership, an extraordinary contribution to the enhancement of this extraordinary area of ​​the country, already successfully mapped out by his predecessor Traettino .

Vincenzo Giannotti

The entrepreneur has also made the Marcianise Goldsmith Center available as a hub for anti-covid vaccines. Giannotti, a goldsmith entrepreneur and founding partner of Il Tarì, is a Commander of the Republic, was president of Confedorafi and is currently the managing director of training in Confindustria Federorafi. He has been president of the Il Tarì goldsmith center since 2015.