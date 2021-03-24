Georg Jensen on Curve



Georg Arthur Jensen, born in 1866, was a famous Danish silversmith, founder of the company that bears his name, Georg Jensen. And after so many years, the brand retains the clear Nordic design, applied to objects for the home and for jewelry. Jensen made his first jewel in 1899, but the Maison’s collections are still appreciated all over the world today. An example is that of the Curve collection, one of the latest productions of the Danish brand. Exercising on the concept of roundness means risking repeating something proposed in past over and over again. But, despite this, the collection includes jewelry with a new design, made with a perfect arc in sterling silver and 18K yellow gold.



Thanks to the designer Regitze Overgaard, who applied herself to the task of making white or gold metal interesting, combined together or individually. In fact, the designer, one of the most popular in Copenhagen, has already created some important collections for Georg Jensen. And the Curve collection confirms the ability to play on simple lines that are pleasant for everyone.

















