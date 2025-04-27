Benedetta Stella and Annacaterina Colombo have joined their father Dario in running the historic Gioielleria Colombo in Monza, a point of reference for lovers of luxury watches and jewelry for over 75 years. Founded in 1948, Gioielleria Colombo has built a solid reputation based on excellence and customized service. Now Benedetta and Annacaterina have joined their father in managing the business.

The two young enthusiasts of fine jewelry will contribute with new ideas, in harmony with the legacy built by their father and grandfather. “We have always lived immersed in this world, learning from our father and grandfather the value of excellence and dedication to the customer. Today we want to combine this legacy with a contemporary approach, enhancing new luxury trends”, say Benedetta and Annacaterina Colombo.



Among the innovations introduced with their operational entry, a greater focus on the digital experience, the creation of exclusive content, private events for customers and a more incisive online presence stand out. The goal is to also attract the new generations, bringing them closer to the world of high-end watches and jewelry. Gioielleria Colombo offers a selection of the best watch brands, including Rolex, Tudor and Cartier, as well as very high-quality jewelry.

