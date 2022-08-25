









Precious gems to be auctioned for Ukraine. The idea was launched by Nomad’s, a company born in Ukraine, but which now operates in the cutting and trading of precious stones all over the world. Nomad’s started an auction on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24, which also marks six months since the invasion of Russian troops. The online auction aims to support the country. Nomad’s will donate the entire proceeds to United24, the support program launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



For sale are 13 gems, including a Ukrainian topaz and heliodor beryl from the Volodarsk-Volynskii mine, a pair of 3.63-carat tanzanites, a 10.11-carat blue-green tourmaline and a 72-carat amethyst stone. , 40 carat. Although Nomad’s usually only sells to professional buyers, the company has opened the auction to everyone so everyone can get involved.