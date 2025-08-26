Bojem, pendente per collana con tanzanite cabochon, perle, zaffiri, tsavorite, oro in filigrana, perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bojem, pendente per collana con tanzanite cabochon, perle, zaffiri, tsavorite, oro in filigrana, perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Gems and gold filigree with Bojem

Bojem is a young jewelry brand based in Nanjing, China. But it has long been known in the West. In 2025, it participated in GemGenève for the first time, but in 2017, it had already won the International Zhenshang Award for Global Original Jewelry Design at Paris Fashion Week. The brand was founded by Zhao Yi, a jewelry designer and graduate of GIA in gemology, also known as Joyee on social media, and the internet expert simply referred to as Andy.

Anello con smeraldo, onice bianco, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with emerald, white onyx, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bojem offers a universe of colorful jewelry, where the main theme is precious and semi-precious stones. In recent years, the brand has increased its collaborations with several French designers. Another characteristic of Bojem jewelry is the use of gold filigree, with pieces composed of interwoven threads that enclose gems, usually with different types of stones combined. Bojem’s production also includes jewels with a typically Chinese style, featuring the use of carved jade.
Bracciale con perle, tanzanite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with pearls and tanzanite. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Spilla in oro, diamanti, tanzanite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold brooch, diamonds, and tanzanite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Medaglione con gisda bianca intagliata, rubini, smeraldi, perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Medallion with carved white gisda, rubies, emeralds, and pearls. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendente con perle, tanzanite ovale, diamanti, oro, zaffiri, lapislazzuli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendant with pearls, oval tanzanite, diamonds, gold, sapphires, and lapis lazuli. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bojem, collana con tanzanite cabochon, perle, zaffiri, tsavorite, oro in filigrana, perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with cabochon tanzanite, pearls, sapphires, tsavorite, filigree gold, and pearls. Copyright: gioiellis.com

