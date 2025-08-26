Bojem is a young jewelry brand based in Nanjing, China. But it has long been known in the West. In 2025, it participated in GemGenève for the first time, but in 2017, it had already won the International Zhenshang Award for Global Original Jewelry Design at Paris Fashion Week. The brand was founded by Zhao Yi, a jewelry designer and graduate of GIA in gemology, also known as Joyee on social media, and the internet expert simply referred to as Andy.



Bojem offers a universe of colorful jewelry, where the main theme is precious and semi-precious stones. In recent years, the brand has increased its collaborations with several French designers. Another characteristic of Bojem jewelry is the use of gold filigree, with pieces composed of interwoven threads that enclose gems, usually with different types of stones combined. Bojem’s production also includes jewels with a typically Chinese style, featuring the use of carved jade.

