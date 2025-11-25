Gem grading offered by IGI is taking place at the Tarì for three days.

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) is presenting an initiative aimed at the Italian jewelry industry: the On-Site Grading service. For the first time in Italy, outside of the major trade fairs and the service offered in recent years at VicenzaOro, IGI experts will offer comprehensive on-site analysis and grading of jewelry and gems, with immediate release of official IGI reports.



The service will be available from December 1 to 3, 2025, at the Oromare Gold Center in Marcianise, near Naples, one of the Italian jewelry industry’s districts. Organized in collaboration with the IGI training district in Marcianise (Caserta), this special event will allow goldsmiths and gem dealers to obtain IGI grading reports for both mounted jewelry and colored gems and loose diamonds, without the need for shipping, transportation documentation, or long waiting times. The on-site process significantly reduces time and costs, ensuring efficiency without compromising the accuracy or quality of the IGI brand.

Contacts:

Tel. +39 0823 1644000

Cell. +39 348 3657121

Email: f.sequino@igi-italy.it

