









It is the last major appointment of 2022 dedicated to jewelry: the fifth edition of GemGenève (Geneva, Palaexpo pavilion 6, from 3 to 6 November), presents itself with very encouraging numbers: 144 jewelry retailers from 19 countries and over 170 exhibitors , between schools, designers, laboratories and other partners. The new autumn edition, after the one held in May, also hosts a special space reserved for the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. A hundred pieces representing the story of Carl Fabergé and his master craftsmen will be exhibited, including three imperial eggs in preview, which will appear in the next catalog for winter 2022-2023.



After the success of the May 2022 edition and following the requests of our exhibitors, we have decided to organize a second edition in November 2022 in Geneva, but in the future it will not become the norm. The percentage of rebookings between the May and November 2022 editions is over 80%. More than 43 exhibitors participate for the fifth time in GemGenève and over 24 exhibitors will discover the fair for the first time.

Ronny Totah, organizer of GemGèneve



In terms of attendance, American exhibitors are always in the foreground, and alone account for a quarter of the attendees. This is followed by exhibitors from Switzerland, Hong Kong, Israel, Germany, Belgium, Thailand, India and France, and then companies from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. And finally, exhibitors from Japan, Russia, Portugal and Spain.

Among the exhibitors at GemGèneve for the first time there are companies such as Ashok Jewelers (India), Arslanian Group (Belgium), House of Art, Madly, Mahenge Gems, Sunny Gem, Miranda Group (Hong Kong) and Heritage Signed Jewels (Portugal).



















