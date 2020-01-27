alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — January 27, 2020 at 5:00 am

Gem Dior, the new high jewelery collection





The Dior palette is filled with colors with its new high jewelery collection which is simply called Gem Dior. It is a particularly important collection, as always sprung from the mind of the creative director of Dior jewelry, Victoire de Castellane, because it celebrates the French Maison’s 20 years of haute joaillerie.

Anello Toi & Moi in oro rosa con opale, diamanti, zaffiro rosa
As the name indicates, the collection is based on the choice of large gems, which make up unique pieces of sure impact: bright tourmalines, contour diamonds, bright opals, deep emeralds, multicolored sapphires, next to a few touches of lacquer. But not only. Two other aspects emerge. The first concerns a style that owes a lot to art deco, with immediately recognizable geometries. The second aspect is, instead, the reference to the Belle Epoque with the choice of Toi & Moi rings, with two poles that use reverse-type stones. In all there are 39 pieces, including bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces, all of exceptional richness, as is the Dior tradition, presented in Paris during the haute couture week.
Anello in oro rosa con zaffiri rosa, diamanti
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e lacca
Anello in oro giallo con smeraldi e diamanti
Anello Toi & Moi in oro giallo e rosa con smeraldi, diamanti, zaffiri, granato, peridoto, lacca, perla
Orecchini con opale nero, diamanti, smeraldi
Orecchini con opale nero, diamanti, smeraldi







