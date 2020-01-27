Gem Dior, the new high jewelery collection











The Dior palette is filled with colors with its new high jewelery collection which is simply called Gem Dior. It is a particularly important collection, as always sprung from the mind of the creative director of Dior jewelry, Victoire de Castellane, because it celebrates the French Maison’s 20 years of haute joaillerie.



As the name indicates, the collection is based on the choice of large gems, which make up unique pieces of sure impact: bright tourmalines, contour diamonds, bright opals, deep emeralds, multicolored sapphires, next to a few touches of lacquer. But not only. Two other aspects emerge. The first concerns a style that owes a lot to art deco, with immediately recognizable geometries. The second aspect is, instead, the reference to the Belle Epoque with the choice of Toi & Moi rings, with two poles that use reverse-type stones. In all there are 39 pieces, including bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces, all of exceptional richness, as is the Dior tradition, presented in Paris during the haute couture week.

















