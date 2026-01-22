New jewelry from the Maison’s Ghirlanda line, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Buccellati presents Ghirlanda Color, evolutions of the iconic Ghirlanda jewelry line. The occasion is Valentine’s Day. The garland is a traditional motif of the Maison: Mario Buccellati loved the Renaissance works of the Della Robbia family, a family of Italian sculptors specialized in polychrome terracotta, also known for their garlands of flowers, leaves, and fruit in brightly colored enameled terracotta. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Ghirlanda line is enriched with Eternelle rings, pendants, stud earrings, and bracelets, each embellished with colored gemstones.



The new pieces are available in three color variations: blue sapphires, symbolizing wisdom and fidelity; pink sapphires, representing love and fortune; and green tsavorites, emblems of vitality.