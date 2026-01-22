New jewelry from the Maison’s Ghirlanda line, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Buccellati presents Ghirlanda Color, evolutions of the iconic Ghirlanda jewelry line. The occasion is Valentine’s Day. The garland is a traditional motif of the Maison: Mario Buccellati loved the Renaissance works of the Della Robbia family, a family of Italian sculptors specialized in polychrome terracotta, also known for their garlands of flowers, leaves, and fruit in brightly colored enameled terracotta. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Ghirlanda line is enriched with Eternelle rings, pendants, stud earrings, and bracelets, each embellished with colored gemstones.
The new pieces are available in three color variations: blue sapphires, symbolizing wisdom and fidelity; pink sapphires, representing love and fortune; and green tsavorites, emblems of vitality.
For us, Ghirlanda Color is a bridge between the rich legacy of my father and grandfather and a bold vision for the future. With the introduction of these colored gems, we celebrate not only the intrinsic beauty of color, but also the continued evolution of a symbol that for generations has embodied love, triumph, and the craftsmanship that has defined us for over a century.
Andrea Buccellati