Anello in oro 18 carati con diamanti brown e quarzo fumé
Anello in oro 18 carati con diamanti brown e quarzo fumé

Garavelli Jewelry

The history of Garavelli, jewelry in Valenza for over a hundred years.

After a century of history, Garavelli continues to be one of Valenza’s leading jewelry brands. But its creations are primarily sold abroad, in the United States, South America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1912 by Mario Garavelli in partnership with his brother-in-law Silvio Cassola. In 1943, the founder’s son, Aldo Garavelli, obtained the 237 AL identification mark, along with his brother Luigi, who oversaw production. The company’s evolution began in 1958, when Aldo Gravelli, along with Pietro Annaratone and Ottavio Molina, founded the sales company GAM, an acronym of the partners’ names.

Collana con ciondoli della collezione Giotto
Pendant necklace from the Giotto collection

The company thus grew to become one of Italy’s leading jewelry exporters. The dynasty has continued to this day, through Aldo Garavelli’s daughter, Kira Garavelli, and Giancarlo Molina. Today, the company is run by Elisabetta Molina, her husband, designer Luca Valerani, and her brother Stefano Molina. Garavelli jewelry is appreciated worldwide, including by celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wore a diamond rose-shaped brooch made by Garavelli.
Collana in oro e diamanti della collezione Aria indossata
Gold and diamond necklace from the Aria collection

Anello in oro rosa con acquamarina, topazio e diamanti brown
Rose gold ring with aquamarine, topaz, and brown diamonds
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e rubini della collezione Dune
Rose gold, diamond, and ruby ​​ring from the Dune collection
Elisabetta Molina
Elisabetta Molina

