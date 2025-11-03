The history of Garavelli, jewelry in Valenza for over a hundred years.

After a century of history, Garavelli continues to be one of Valenza’s leading jewelry brands. But its creations are primarily sold abroad, in the United States, South America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1912 by Mario Garavelli in partnership with his brother-in-law Silvio Cassola. In 1943, the founder’s son, Aldo Garavelli, obtained the 237 AL identification mark, along with his brother Luigi, who oversaw production. The company’s evolution began in 1958, when Aldo Gravelli, along with Pietro Annaratone and Ottavio Molina, founded the sales company GAM, an acronym of the partners’ names.



The company thus grew to become one of Italy’s leading jewelry exporters. The dynasty has continued to this day, through Aldo Garavelli’s daughter, Kira Garavelli, and Giancarlo Molina. Today, the company is run by Elisabetta Molina, her husband, designer Luca Valerani, and her brother Stefano Molina. Garavelli jewelry is appreciated worldwide, including by celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wore a diamond rose-shaped brooch made by Garavelli.

