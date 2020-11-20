alta gioielleria, ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — November 20, 2020 at 5:00 am

Galloping diamonds with Chevalier collection by Yeprem




Chevalier, i.e. knight. It is a term that is used, in jewelry, to indicate noble rings, those with a often flat surface and which once bore the family crest engraved. In French, actually, these rings are called a little differently: chevalière. But for Yeprem, a Maison specializing in high jewelery made with an avalanche of diamonds, Chevalier is simply the name of a collection that includes rings, bracelets and earrings for women who have a very rich flesh and blood chevalier available, or have a big bank account. It is high jewelry, beauty.

Orecchino composto da 391 diamanti
But it is also a way of interpreting luxury that does not like to hide the amount of stones used. Diamonds, mainly with marquise or brilliant cut, form cascades of gems that cover an ear, or the wrist and fingers. Certainly jewels to show off on important occasions and in complete safety. Maybe arm in arm with a chevalier.
Bracciale della collezione Chevalier con 147 diamanti
Orecchini con 156 diamanti
Yeprem, bracciale di diamanti
Anello con diamanti taglio marquise e a pera
Anello a doppia falange della collezione Chevalier
Anello della collezione Chevalier con 98 diamanti
