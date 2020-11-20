Galloping diamonds with Chevalier collection by Yeprem











Chevalier, i.e. knight. It is a term that is used, in jewelry, to indicate noble rings, those with a often flat surface and which once bore the family crest engraved. In French, actually, these rings are called a little differently: chevalière. But for Yeprem, a Maison specializing in high jewelery made with an avalanche of diamonds, Chevalier is simply the name of a collection that includes rings, bracelets and earrings for women who have a very rich flesh and blood chevalier available, or have a big bank account. It is high jewelry, beauty.



But it is also a way of interpreting luxury that does not like to hide the amount of stones used. Diamonds, mainly with marquise or brilliant cut, form cascades of gems that cover an ear, or the wrist and fingers. Certainly jewels to show off on important occasions and in complete safety. Maybe arm in arm with a chevalier.















