Furio Visentin general manager of Bros Manifatture

A breath of fresh air at the top of Bros Manifatture, a company founded in 1979 with headquarters in Grottazzolina, in the Marche region, which controls jewelry brands such as Brosway, Rosato, Pianegonda and S’Agapò, as well as Bros cinturini and Dhiva packaging. The group, headed by the Beleggia family, has entrusted the role of general manager to Furio Visentin, a manager with long experience in the fashion and retail sector.



The manager has long experience in the fashion and retail sector. Starting from the most recent experience as chief commercial officer South Europe at the Benetton Group, he previously held important positions as managing director at the Miroglio Group, where he led the Motivi, Oltre and Fiorella Rubino brands, implementing innovative omnichannel and digitalization strategies. His career also includes key roles at Gas Jeans where he contributed to the commercial development and identity of the brands.

We are delighted to welcome Furio Visentin to our team. His proven experience and strategic vision will be essential to lead the company towards new goals, strengthening our presence in international markets.

Lanfranco Beleggia, Founder and President of Bros Manifatture