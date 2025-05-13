From Tirisi a tribute to Doha

Doha, the capital of Qatar, between desert and luxury. The multicolored line of jewelry by the Dutch brand Tirisi is inspired by the atmosphere of the Gulf. The inspiration for the collection is the ancient spice market, with its abundance of colors and exotic scents, mixed with incredibly tall contemporary buildings and modern architecture. The colors of the gems, in addition to the design, pay homage to the Arab city. To achieve the desired result, Tirisi also used a particular technique that in jewelry is called triplet.

This technique, used for example for rings, consists of overlapping three layers of different materials to create a composite gem. Typically, this technique involves a top layer of a clear crystal, such as quartz or glass, that protects the gemstone and enhances its brilliance; a middle layer of a thin slice of the gemstone, such as opal or emerald, that provides the desired color and optical characteristics; and a bottom layer of a support material, often dark, that enhances the color of the gemstone and increases its stability. The triplet enhances the appearance of the gemstones, making them brighter and more resistant, as well as allowing the use of smaller or included gemstones, which would otherwise be less suitable for setting.

In Tirisi’s Doha collection, the triplet technique is used to create jewelry with a vibrant and colorful design. For example, some rings in the collection feature an emerald triplet, which combines a layer of emerald with other materials to achieve a unique and fascinating visual effect. This technique allows Tirisi to offer jewelry that combines the elegance of precious gemstones with the creativity of contemporary design, while maintaining a high standard of quality and craftsmanship.