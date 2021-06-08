









Ri Noor, a Texan jewelry brand founded in 2016 by Shibani Shinde Patil, launches Evaness by Ri Noor. The new brand is the son of the first in every sense: Evaness, in fact, takes its name from the daughter of Patil, Eva. The suffix ness indicates closeness, kindness, happiness, in the special relationship between mothers and daughters. The debut of the new brand is marked by the launch of 60 charms and pendants made of 14 karat gold, enriched with diamonds, precious gems or inlays of stones such as malachite, lapis, onyx.

Evaness gives the seasoned collector the chance to share her passion for jewellery with the next generation. And it’s not just for mothers and daughters. We love the collaborative collection concept for siblings, cousins, and close friends. Anyone can use our charms to create a tapestry of moments and memories, stories and wishes to be worn and enjoyed in the moment and treasured for years to come.

Shibani Shinde Patil

Patil has focused the launch collection on symbols that lend themselves to unique and personal interpretations, from hearts and stars to suns and clouds. The collections presented for the debut are indicated with the name of Memento, a Latin word meaning remembrance, with pendants in the shape of clouds, sun and hearts, and Remembrance, with a series of stars with variable number of points. Another line of jewelry is indicated as Enchanted, with egg-shaped pendants in onyx or agate, with the addition of diamonds, amethysts and sapphires.