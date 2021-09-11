









Reconciling Italian lightness (aesthetics) and style with the German ability to translate ideas into German and business acumen. They were the starting points for Capolavoro, name in Italian, and jewels created in the German manufacture Inning am Ammersee, near Munich. Capolavoro was founded in 1991 by Gerhard and his wife Andrea Fritsch, who now manage the company together with their children Theresa, Florian and Tobias. The precise work of the Bavarian Maison also led to the selection among the three brands for the Best Innovative category at the Couture Design Awards in 2021.



And to think that the founder, Gerhard Fritsch, had started his career in the most traditional way: employment in a bank and a degree in economics. But, then, he was attracted by the most stimulated environment in the fashion world. He worked with the men’s fashion house Hirmer, in Munich and after graduation, he started working as a sales representative at Schoeffel Perlen, a jewelry company, which introduced him to the industry. After learning the necessary information, he launched Capolavoro, starting from scratch, first as a retailer with a small repair shop, to become an internationally recognized jewelry company.Capolavoro uses 2-nd-Life Cycle Gold, recycled gold that is obtained through a complex process of recycling precious metals. Old gold is made reusable with a sophisticated processing cycle by the C. Hafner refinery in Pforzheim. The jewelry catalog is very large: there are egg-shaped pendants in pink gold and diamonds that cost over 42,000 euros, but also fine jewelery around a thousand euros.