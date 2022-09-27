









It is called The Fortune Pink. Could it be because it brings good luck, or because whoever can buy it for sure has had a lot of luck in life? The doubt is destined to remain, also because it is foreseeable that the future buyer of The Fortune Pink will remain anonymous. The gem will be auctioned by Christie’s next December in Geneva. It is a diamond with exceptional characteristics: pear-shaped fancy vivid pink and unusual dimensions for a diamond of this type: it weighs 18.18 carats. And for this it is the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink ever put up for auction. The diamond will be the most prized piece of the Magnificent Jewels sale: it is valued between 25 and 35 million dollars.



After The Rock, a 228-carat diamond sold this May in Geneva, Christie’s is proud to present The Fortune Pink, the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond up for auction. With its auspicious weight of 18.18 carats, this exceptional pink diamond with a phenomenal color is sure to bring luck to its new owner.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelery



The name of the diamond comes from an interpretation in Chinese. The number that indicates the carats, in fact, can be interpreted as a good omen of prosperity in the Mandarin language. The largest vivid pink diamond sold by Christie’s so far has been the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which reached 50 million Swiss francs, a world record. Fortune Pink will be shown in New York on the week of October 3, before touring Shanghai, Taiwan and Singapore. The diamond will then be exhibited to the public during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva from 2 to 8 November.















