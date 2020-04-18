From Capri the lucky charm horn











Let’s face it: in times of coronavirus, who hasn’t thought, at least once, that it takes a little luck not to get into trouble? It is certainly a thought that touched Antonella Puttini, designer of the Angela Puttini jewels, the mother and founder of the boutique of the same name in the heart of Capri isle. And since Capri is near Naples and the city under Vesuvius is also the capital of superstition, the designer has created a new collection of Capri Forever jewels, inspired by the beautiful island. But above all, horn-shaped jewels, which is the most famous amulet in Naples and the surrounding area.



The Capri Forever collection includes, in fact, a horn-shaped pendant with the inscription Capri Forever, in three different sizes, earrings and a key ring, always with a joint logo. Antonella Puttini has been designing jewelry for thirty years. In fact, the boutique in the heart of Capri was opened in 1988 by the designer’s mother, Angela.

The main peculiarity of my creations is uniqueness. My goal is always to make rare objects. The famous lucky horn has been reproduced in a new look. My creations are born from the desire to transmit true emotions such as joy and serenity, to remember happy and magical moments.

