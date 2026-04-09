Spilla Lion's roar, in oro 18 carati, opale di fuoco, zaffiri, giada, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Lion's roar, in oro 18 carati, opale di fuoco, zaffiri, giada, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Friggfan, jewelry bridging two cultures

Chinese designer Yifan Lin creates small, precious sculptures bridging East and West.

The jewelry brand Friggfan was founded by designer Yifan Lin, a pioneer of artistic handcrafted jewelry. Yifan Lin graduated with a degree in art from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in China. She then moved to Paris for three years, where she delved deeper into contemporary jewelry with an MBA in Luxury Management from EIML Paris, taking a jewelry appraisal course at the Institut National de Gemmologie. She also worked for two years as an art consultant at a local gallery, which also housed a traditional Chinese painting institute. This experience allowed Yifan Lin to acquire solid practical expertise in art management and a deep understanding of Chinese painting and calligraphy.

Yifan Lin. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Yifan Lin. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The style of her Friggfan brand was developed precisely as a fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, with the idea of ​​presenting jewelry as an artistic and cultural creation. According to the designer, “jewelry must be used as a vehicle of consciousness to preserve the intellectual imprint of human civilization.” The result is unique pieces that are wearable sculptures, using materials such as gold and precious stones, but also materials such as rosewood.
Spilla octopus con perla barocca australiana, zaffiri orange. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Octopus brooch with Australian baroque pearl and orange sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Spilla Gentle Strengh, con perla barocca australiana, tormalina paraiba, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gentle Strength brooch with Australian baroque pearl, Paraiba tourmaline, and sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in palissandro, oro, zaffiri rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rosewood, gold, and pink sapphire ring. Copyright: gioiellis.coms
Spille Ardent Lumispers con smeraldi, rubini, calcedonio viola. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ardent Lumispers brooches with emeralds, rubies, and purple chalcedony. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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