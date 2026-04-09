Chinese designer Yifan Lin creates small, precious sculptures bridging East and West.

The jewelry brand Friggfan was founded by designer Yifan Lin, a pioneer of artistic handcrafted jewelry. Yifan Lin graduated with a degree in art from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in China. She then moved to Paris for three years, where she delved deeper into contemporary jewelry with an MBA in Luxury Management from EIML Paris, taking a jewelry appraisal course at the Institut National de Gemmologie. She also worked for two years as an art consultant at a local gallery, which also housed a traditional Chinese painting institute. This experience allowed Yifan Lin to acquire solid practical expertise in art management and a deep understanding of Chinese painting and calligraphy.



The style of her Friggfan brand was developed precisely as a fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, with the idea of ​​presenting jewelry as an artistic and cultural creation. According to the designer, “jewelry must be used as a vehicle of consciousness to preserve the intellectual imprint of human civilization.” The result is unique pieces that are wearable sculptures, using materials such as gold and precious stones, but also materials such as rosewood.

