Francesca Cassani, design from Italian Switzerland











Francesca Cassani is a designer who works in Switzerland, in Chiasso, a city in the Canton of Ticino which is located on the border with Italy. Graduated from the Iulm University of Milan in Management and communication in the art markets, Francesca Cassani started working for the Butterfly Fine Arts gallery in Paradiso (Switzerland). In short, as she explains in her biographical note, the art world is her first great love. The second love, however, is gold, given that the designer has a close connection with TiMetals, a Swiss company that trades with yellow metal (and with which the jewelry brand shares the address).



In short, art and gold: the Francesca Cassani Fine Jewelry brand was born from these two parallel experiences. Of course the jewels are in gold, white, pink or yellow, 18 carats. Diamonds and colored sapphires are added to the precious metal. The style of the jewels is modern, in some cases deliberately asymmetrical, with a preference for stackable rings.













