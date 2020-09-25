(Italiano) LV Volt, collezione unisex di Louis Vuitton











Louis Vuitton has launched the second fine jewelry collection signed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of the watch and jewelry sectors of the French brand part of the LVMH group. The style of the new jewelry line is exactly that simple and sophisticated that characterized the creative when she was at Tiffany: clean, modern lines, with the addition of a few diamonds here and there to enrich the jewelry. But, at the same time, the collection is perfectly in the Vuitton style, since it proposes variations on the theme of the logo of the famous Maison, characterized by the letters L and V, variously intertwined.



Not surprisingly, the jewelry line is called LV Volt. It is made up of 36 pieces in gold and diamonds. But it also has another aspect: it is unisex. The male world, in fact, is the new frontier for large jewelry companies, which hope to persuade men to wear earrings, bracelets and necklaces not only in rough metal, but also in gold and precious stones. In fact, the advertising campaign, photographed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, enlisted both women and men: the actress Alicia Vikander, ambassador of the Maison and Oscar winner, the dancer of the Paris Opera Hugo Marchand, the Belgian painter and model Sharon Alexis and model XiaoXing Mao.

















