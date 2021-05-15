Four new charms Disney for Pandora











The Disney license agreement expands the family of characters transformed into Pandora charms. These are four new charms to add to bracelets and necklaces. The first depicts the Lilo and Stitch family, taken from the 2002 animated film. The pendant is hand finished and made of silver. Lilo’s dress is painted with red enamel applied by hand and completed with leaf-shaped details in relief, while Stitch’s ear is painted with purple enamel. On the back is the engraving Family means no one gets left behind.



The Dumbo charm (the 2019 film is a reinterpretation of the original 1941 one) is made with the same materials: the elephant wears a ruffled collar and its iconic hat, painted with yellow enamel applied by hand, with silver details. The third Disney charm is the Winnie the Pooh Birthday Pendant. The teddy bear born in 1925 and revived on the big screen in 2011, wears a hat and shirt painted with blue and red enamel applied by hand. The rear disc is engraved with HapBee Birthday, with a jar of honey on the other side. Finally, the charm Lady, a sweet cocker spaniel that made its cinema debut in 1955. Prices range from 49 to 59 euros.