Four colors for Pandora

January 13, 2021

A different ring for each season. This is the idea from which Pandora Colours starts, a mini collection that offers four hand-finished rings made of 925 sterling silver or, alternatively, of metal alloy with Pandora Rose plating. The price for all rings is 39 euros. These are rings formed by a thin circle and a small cubic zirconia.

Anello in argento con zirconia cubica bianca
The blue solitaire ring is hand-finished and made of Pandora Rose (metal alloy with 14-karat rose gold plating), with a blue cubic zirconia stone. The ring with a colorless oblique heart solitaire is inspired by the story of Romeo and Juliet and is characterized by a thin shiny stem, with a heart-shaped cubic zirconia positioned obliquely. The ring with green solitaire, also in Pandora Rose, features a green cubic zirconia stone. Finally, the ring with a red oblique heart solitaire, is composed of a thin shiny band and is characterized by a heart-shaped stone placed obliquely.
Anello in Pandora Rose con zirconia cubica blu
Anello in argento con zirconia cubica rossa
Anello in Pandora Rose con zirconia cubica verde
