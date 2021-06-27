









Bijoux for the summer. Simples, inexpensives, without extravagance, but cheerful enough to be bought without thinking twice. Also because the prices offered by Fossil remain within everyone’s reach. For the summer, the American brand offers a series of bijoux in gold colored steel, with the addition of glass beads or crystals and a material reminiscent of turquoise. Of course they are not made with turquoise stone: they would cost more. The deep blue color, in any case, is the most recommended for combining with a tan.



Fossil’s Summer 2021 bijoux series have a price that varies between 39 euros for stud earrings, up to 4p euros for bracelets and dangling earrings. Even if the bijoux are made of steel, in any case, it is better to avoid putting the metal in contact with creams or other products for the skin, which could affect the color and brilliance.