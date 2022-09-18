









Diamonds are forever, at least in your smartphone. The idea of ​​combining emotions and memories with the gem most loved by women is back in vogue on the wings of a start-up that has the privilege of starting not from a garage, but from Via Monte Napoleone, the heart of luxury shopping in Milan. The idea of ​​Fortitudo Diamond, a company founded in 2018 and which developed the innovation called Rem, consists in combining a video or photo recording via an app with the jewel. Bringing the smartphone close to the bracelet or pendant of a necklace, you can see images or sounds previously recorded on the smartphone, for example by the person who gave the jewel. In short, a digital accompanying ticket.



Rem, in fact, is an acronym that stands for Relive Emotional Moments. The idea of ​​the company, which is led by Nicola Rossi, a manager who has an experience with Diamond Love Bond, a company that for a certain period sold diamonds through Ubi Banca, is to increase the emotional impression linked to the purchase. or to the gift of a jewel. Bracelets and necklaces are made of silver or gold, with the addition of semi-precious stones such as opal, malachite or mother of pearl. And, probably, with a tiny RTF chip inside capable of connecting with the Rem app that activates the digital message.















