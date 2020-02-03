For Valentine’s Day Vhernier offers a hug











A hug: it is the immediate reaction of those who receive a ring or, more generally, a jewel. If, furthermore, the ring is of high quality, the embrace lasts longer. And this is what can happen with the Vhernier Abbraccio collection, a ring proposed on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Although, in fact, a hug can be pleasant even on a date far from the fateful February 14th.



The Abbraccio ring is totally asymmetrical, but without losing its aesthetic balance: the original but pleasant design is the basis of its success. The jewel, one of the most successful ones of the Maison of Valenza with heart in Milan, is designed by bands that intertwine, chase each other, chase each other creating a dynamic volume. The ring has a sinuous profile, which also offers an excellent feeling for the wearer. In short, it is comfortable, even if it has considerable dimensions. The Abbraccio ring is available in pink gold, or in white gold with the addition of black and white diamond pavé.

















