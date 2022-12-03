









There are those who open a shop by inviting a few friends. There are those who invite journalists. And there are also those who, like Tiffany, organize a mega inauguration for the opening of a pop-up store, i.e. a temporary point of sale, often to celebrate an event or sell a particular product, with the participation of a host of actresses and models. This is what happened in Miami, in conjunction with the start of Art Basel, a fair dedicated to the art market. A few steps from the permanent store of Tiffany & Co, in the Miami Design District, the American Maison has opened the first pop-up café and shop. The link with the artistic world is represented by the inspiration from archival drawings of the father of pop-art, Andy Warhol, who worked with Tiffany from 1956 to 1962.



The neon with the name of the brand, which today belongs to the French group Lvmh, is precisely a reference to the pop atmosphere. Tiffany also commissioned artists Kai & Sunny to transform the two-level storefront using a colorful palette. The façade also forms a backdrop for the Christmas pop-up shop which features a curated assortment of the House’s gold and diamond jewellery. Indeed sympathetic to a pop-up shop.Long list of participants in the inauguration, many of whom you can find in the photo gallery, including Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, as well as the CEO of Tiffany, Anthony Ledru and his wife. The Tiffany & Co pop-up is located in the Miami Design District at 160 Northeast 40th Street and will remain open through January 31, 2023.