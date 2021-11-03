









Kariana, short for Katherine, is a feminine name used in Scandinavian countries, such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark. And Skagen Denmark is, in fact, a low-cost jewelry brand that took its name from the Danish town located in the North Jutland region, north of the island of Vendsyssel-Thy. Danish design is recognized as one of the most innovative and pleasing in the world, and it is no coincidence that numerous jewelery companies have sprung up in Copenhagen and its surroundings.



Skagen, however, has been part of the American group Fossil since 2012, although it has maintained the sober style of its origins. As in the case of the Kariana collection, which includes bracelets, rings, pendants and earrings in stainless steel with gold or silver color and small crystals set. Also for this collection the price remains limited to a few tens of euros or dollars.

















