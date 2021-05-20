For Farnese, love is Habibi











Habibi is an Arabic word that literally means “my beloved” when addressing a man. The female form, we discover through the web, is habibati and colloquially habibti. In everyday language, moreover, the term habibi can be used from parent to child and even between friends. Finally, the word can also mean friend or treasure. Here, in fact: speaking of precious things, the Roman maison Farnese Gioielli launches the Habibi collection.



Color is the element that characterizes the rings, with pink, yellow and orange sapphires. There is also a version designed for men. The idea is to evoke romantic sunsets in the oasis, between palm trees and tea in the desert. The rings use the proven system called spines. It is a module made up of 46 stones, which adapts each time to the different sizes of the ring circumference and which has been used by Farnese since its debut. Thanks to the work of Barbara Polli, founder and creative director of the maison. A novelty for Farnese Gioielli is pink gold, which is added to metal in a white or yellow version. For men, the combination of white gold and diamonds or black diamonds was imagined.Lastly, Farnese offers its customers a dedicated personalization service, which allows them to create “tailor-made” combinations of unique gold and stones.