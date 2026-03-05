Collana e bracciale della collezione Prima Twins di Fope
Fope’s Twin Jewelry

The Prima Twins collection features gold jewelry in three classic colors, with doubling elements.

Fope celebrates the concept of twinness, a word that describes the unique bond, the mirror-like relationship, and the complex dynamics of relationships between twins, characterized by a profound connection, sometimes incomprehensible to others, and a struggle for individuality. It is a life experience that balances identity and otherness, influenced by the environment, the harmony, or the complementarity of the subjects. But in this case, the twins are the jewels of the Prima Twins collection.

Double-link bracelet with pavé diamonds

The jewelry line, which uses the Maison’s signature gold mesh, combines craftsmanship and technological innovation. In this case, the metal mesh develops into a double construction, inspired by past special collections, amplifying the feeling of continuity and enveloping warmth. The central white gold detail, embellished with diamonds set with extreme artisanal precision, becomes a luminous, graphic symbol that unites the two links, creating a refined contrast between surfaces, volumes, and colors.
Yellow and rose gold bracelet with pavé diamonds

Flex’it bracelet in three gold colors with pavé diamonds
Yellow gold double-link ring with pavé diamonds

