Fope’s Must-Have Bracelets

From the Maison, gold jewelry with patented technology that makes it soft and flexible.

Fope offers a selection of Must-Have bracelets, embodying the authentic soul of the Venetian Maison’s jewelry. These pieces showcase the patented innovation, the Flex’it technology of the Solo, Eka, Panorama, and Prima collections, which allows the jewelry to adapt to the body’s shape. The soft and flexible gold links wrap naturally around the wrist, following its movements like a second skin. The lines are clean, the silhouette is fluid and contemporary, while the lustrous gold in its various shades expresses a discreet, never ostentatious, sophistication.

A symbolic and distinctive detail embellishes each creation: a diamond, white or black, set in the letter O of the Fope logo. A point of light that captures the eye. Versatile by nature, the bracelets, worn individually, convey a minimalist and thoughtful elegance. When combined, they create combinations of colors and contrasts that reflect the personality of those who choose them. Yellow, rose, or white gold interact harmoniously, creating sophisticated yet balanced layering.
