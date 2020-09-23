Fope with Panorama renews Flex’it











The panorama of Fope’s jewels is even wider. It’s a play on words, because the new collection of the Venetian brand is just called Panorama. And it’s lovely. The new collection coincides with the new Flex’it mesh, the company’s patented system that allows you to obtain flexible gold jewelry thanks to dozens of micro springs in 18-karat gold hidden inside and, therefore, invisible. Now that system (which boasts numerous attempts at imitation) has been further improved and used for the Panorama collection.



Improved, but without losing its identity of comfortable luxury. The design used for Panorama consists of a variation of the iconic Novecento collection, but with a wider mesh and a very low thickness: it is thus almost flat, with a particular effect when worn. Characteristics of this new collection are also the little gold transverse loops, present in variable numbers and with different carats.



Like all Flex’it sweaters, Panorama required a considerable technical and technological commitment: in this case it took 24 months from the first sketches of the designers to the industrialization of the product. It is therefore not only elegant and comfortable jewels, but also innovative and original objects, unique in their kind.

















