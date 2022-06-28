









Fope renews the successful Vendôme collection. Here are the news ♦ ︎

Renew success without abandoning success. It seems the philosophy of Fope, Maison of Vicenza, which aims to establish a close relationship with its customers. And this is possible with the proposal of collections that last over time: the jewels are so always current, from the classics. But, natively, this does not mean leaving the offer and collections unchanged. As in the case of Vendôme, a collection which is among Fope’s best sellers and which has been renewed with the addition of rubies, sapphires, baguette or princess cut diamonds.



Vendôme is characterized by the oval gold knit, always soft thanks to the patented Flex’it technology, which allows a surprising elasticity to the texture in pink or white gold. A system that is used not only to make flexible bracelets and colliers, but also rings: a particularly appreciated aspect because it makes the jewels more pleasant to wear. With the new pieces of the collection a new game of colors and brightness has been introduced thanks to a thin ribbon in gold that embraces the surface of the rounded washer. Another novelty are the rings that, in addition to being Flex’it or band, offer a more abstract appeal to the dominant motif for an even more contemporary effect.