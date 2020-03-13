Fope renews the Solo collection











The Italian word Solo (alone) also means something unique, like the jewels from the collection by Fope. The Maison of Vicenza launched the Solo collection in 2010 and is one of the most successful creations of the Venetian company: it has become a classic also because it offers the typical processing of the jewels that made Fope famous. But of course, like everything, the Solo collection need a renewed every now and then.



And so, to meet the demand for new models to complement the existing ones, Fope launches two novelties: a new washer (which recalls that of the Eka collection) and a completely new design element. The 18-karat gold jersey of the pieces in the Solo collection is available with numerous stylistic variations added, which allows you to wear multiple jewels together and play with styles and colors of the same line: gold, for example, is offered in three classic colors matched together. For example, a rose gold and diamond washer that wraps around a white gold ring, or a yellow gold stem with a white gold washer.























