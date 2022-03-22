









Even the youngest have the right to wear quality jewelry. Starting from this idea, Fope opened 2022 with the launch of a new collection, intended (also) for a younger audience, but without sacrificing the characteristics that have made the jewelry of the Venetian company famous (and imitated). The new collection has a name as light as youth: air. It is a new thin sweater, which incorporates the classic design of the brand, and is particularly sinuous and light to wear.



The jewels from the Aria collection represent an important addition to Fope’s offer because, thanks to the design and small size of the jewels, it is also less demanding to wear and approaches jewelry with a contemporary approach. Luxury belongs to wider contexts, to new gestures, and Fope interprets the trend with necklaces (available in different lengths) and pendant earrings in line with the watchword of the moment: athleisure. For those who are not up to date, this is the type of hybrid clothing typically worn during athletic activities but in other contexts, including in the workplace, at school or on other social occasions. A style that can now be embellished with the Aria collection.