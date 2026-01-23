Collana in oro giallo Eka Impero by Fope
Collana in oro giallo Eka Impero by Fope

Fope Eka Impero Bracelets and Necklaces

The Maison launches Eka Impero, an evolution of the successful Eka collection.

Fope expands its most famous collection: Eka, the first to feature Flex’it technology. Eka Impero is the natural evolution of Eka (a Sanskrit word meaning one). In this new interpretation, the grain, a characteristic element of Fope jewelry used for gold mesh, is enhanced to become an essential element of a bolder mesh, with a bold and contemporary character. The decorative element, embellished with diamonds, adds a touch of light, creating an elegant contrast with the linearity of the mesh. Eka Impero was launched in collaboration with British actress Olivia Cooke.

Bracciale Eka Impero in oro giallo e diamanti
Eka Empire bracelet in yellow gold and diamonds

The patented Flex’it system is exclusive to Fope. It is made with microscopic 18-karat gold springs inserted into the mesh to make the jewelry elastic and flexible. A result achieved with engineering applied to jewelry, which redefines the very concept of comfort and transforms bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings into objects designed to accompany the body, following its movements and daily rhythm.
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Rose gold and diamond necklace

Collana in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond necklace

