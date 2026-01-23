The Maison launches Eka Impero, an evolution of the successful Eka collection.

Fope expands its most famous collection: Eka, the first to feature Flex’it technology. Eka Impero is the natural evolution of Eka (a Sanskrit word meaning one). In this new interpretation, the grain, a characteristic element of Fope jewelry used for gold mesh, is enhanced to become an essential element of a bolder mesh, with a bold and contemporary character. The decorative element, embellished with diamonds, adds a touch of light, creating an elegant contrast with the linearity of the mesh. Eka Impero was launched in collaboration with British actress Olivia Cooke.



The patented Flex’it system is exclusive to Fope. It is made with microscopic 18-karat gold springs inserted into the mesh to make the jewelry elastic and flexible. A result achieved with engineering applied to jewelry, which redefines the very concept of comfort and transforms bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings into objects designed to accompany the body, following its movements and daily rhythm.

