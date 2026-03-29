In Milan, an exhibition of the French artist’s jewelry-works is on display at the Pandolfini headquarters.

Julie Hamisky, French, lives and works in Montreuil. She is an artist and designer who learned to work with plaster in the studio of her father, sculptor Kim Hamisky. She is also the granddaughter of Francois-Xavier and Claude Dupex, known artistically as Les Lalanne, sculptors, designers, craftsmen, decorators, and poets. In her work, Julie Hamisky uses electroplating to capture fragile botanical elements, such as leaves, flowers, and organic fragments, and fixes them in metal.



In Milan, Pandolfini, in collaboration with the Mitterrand Gallery, is presenting a solo exhibition of the artist in the Milanese rooms of the auction house, now called Giardino Alchemico (Alchemic Garden). The exhibition will run from April 22-26, 2026, at Via Manzoni, 45, during the Salone del Mobile in Milan. The exhibition will feature a selection of sculptures, artworks, and jewelry. These are wearable works, created with the same transformation technique. Each piece is conceived as a miniature sculpture, interacting with volume, surface, and light.



Julie Hamisky began her artistic training in Paris at ESAG Penninghen and ATEP, École d’Art et de Communication Visuelle. In Michoacán, Mexico, she furthered her technical skills, studying lost-wax casting, traditional goldsmithing, jewelry making, and ironwork under the guidance of sculptors James Metcalf and Ana Pellicer.