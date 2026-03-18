Flowers and diamonds for spring by PdPaola

The Maggie collection in white gold and lab-created diamonds from the Spanish Maison.

Diamonds for spring with Maggie, the new collection from PdPaola. The Spanish brand’s jewelry line is crafted from 18-karat white gold, rhodium-plated for added sparkle, and lab-created diamonds. In keeping with the spring climate, the collection introduces a four-petal flower as a central motif, conceived as a new design language. The collection stems from the creative concept of Holding the Moment: diamonds not for an occasion, but for a state of mind.



The style favors shapes inspired by nature and a minimalist design. The gold is crafted with technical rigor to preserve volume without adding weight. At the heart of each flower, a raised central diamond creates a luminous effect, a signature detail of PdPaola. The collection includes various types of earrings (pendants, studs, and hoops), rings, chokers, and bracelets, including a version with a black cord and a flower composed of five diamonds.

