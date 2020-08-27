Flowers and colors by Nak Armstrong











Anthony Camargo and Nak Armstrong had founded the Anthony Nak jewelry brand. It seemed like a perfect match. And, instead, the two partners separated in 2010: things that happen. That was the starting point of Nak Armstrong, a designer who cultivated a passion for fine painting. In particular, Nak painted beautiful patterns on silk, which he then turned into fancy scarves. Until the launch of his brand, which became a success and was awarded numerous awards.



At the beginning of 2011 the first jewelry collection arrived, suspended between architecture, design and fashion. The choice of gems reflects a rare sensitivity in the combinations of shades, and they take the form of floral compositions. In fact, before becoming a designer of precious objects, Nak Armstrong studied architecture: a background that he uses in the composition of the volumes of his jewelry collections. He has also developed his own techniques for making jewels and setting stones. For example, with a special technique that serves to fix wavy baguettes and tapered baguettes in a ruched pattern that he calls plissé stone. It goes without saying that Nak’s new life in Austin, Texas also includes a new partner, indeed, husband.

















