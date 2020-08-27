ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — August 27, 2020 at 5:00 am

Flowers and colors by Nak Armstrong




Anthony Camargo and Nak Armstrong had founded the Anthony Nak jewelry brand. It seemed like a perfect match. And, instead, the two partners separated in 2010: things that happen. That was the starting point of Nak Armstrong, a designer who cultivated a passion for fine painting. In particular, Nak painted beautiful patterns on silk, which he then turned into fancy scarves. Until the launch of his brand, which became a success and was awarded numerous awards.

Orecchini in oro rosa 20 carati riciclato, con smeraldi, opali, tormaline, zircone brown, topazio imperiale, andalusite
At the beginning of 2011 the first jewelry collection arrived, suspended between architecture, design and fashion. The choice of gems reflects a rare sensitivity in the combinations of shades, and they take the form of floral compositions. In fact, before becoming a designer of precious objects, Nak Armstrong studied architecture: a background that he uses in the composition of the volumes of his jewelry collections. He has also developed his own techniques for making jewels and setting stones. For example, with a special technique that serves to fix wavy baguettes and tapered baguettes in a ruched pattern that he calls plissé stone. It goes without saying that Nak’s new life in Austin, Texas also includes a new partner, indeed, husband.
Orecchini ispirati agli elmi degli antichi romani in oro, con amazzonite e diamanti
Anello Eternity in oro rosa e diamanti baguette
Orecchini San Juan in oro rosa 20 carati, smeraldi e tormalina verde
Anello in oro bianco rodiato nero, zirconi blu, acquamarina e labradorite
Collana in oro rosa 20 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa, zircone brown e acquamarina
Orecchini in oro rosa e acquamarina
