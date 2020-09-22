Flower Power for Bea Bongiasca











At the end of her studies in London, at Central Saint Martins College, Bea Bongiasca made her debut with the No Rice, No Life jewelry collection, which emphasized the green concept of sustainability and nutrition. A few years later, she proposed a collection inspired by the twisted tendrils of the plant on which the grapes grow. Now the Milanese designer debuts on Net-A-Porter with some exclusively designed floral-inspired pieces.



This mini line is called, in fact, Flower Power and winks at the Sixties, when the hippie movement used floral motifs as a symbol to support the pacifist movement. They are earrings and rings which, like all other Bea Bongiasca jewels, are also made in Italy in 9-karat gold, partially immersed in enamel. Their shape resembles the outline of a flower, but always in the classic pop look that distinguishes the brand. The jewels can also use stones such as blue topaz or rock crystal. The sale also has a charity side: 20% of the profits from the sale of this product will go to the Italian Red Cross Association.





















